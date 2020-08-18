TD One-Click ETF Portfolios provide investors with a low-cost way to invest with ease and leverage TD Asset Management's portfolio management and research expertise

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Today TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the addition of three new Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to its expanding solution suite. The TD One-Click ETF Portfolios were built to appeal to investors' varying risk tolerances. They primarily invest in a strategic mix of broad market index TD ETFs and actively managed TD ETFs. They are also backed by the strong track record and expertise of TDAM's Asset Allocation Team.

"At TDAM, we are always looking for ways to make investing simple and accessible for Canadians," said Michael Craig, Managing Director & Head of Asset Allocation & Derivatives at TDAM. "Our new TD One-Click ETF Portfolios are a convenient way to diversify your portfolio, even if you only have a small amount of cash to invest," added Craig. "Whether you are looking for growth, income, or both, these innovative solutions can help investors reach their medium to long-term investment goals."

The TD One-Click ETF Portfolios that begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today are:

TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio (Ticker: TOCC)

This ETF strives to earn a moderate level of income and preserve investment capital, with the potential for capital growth. It has a target asset mix of 70% fixed income and 30% equities.

TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio (Ticker: TOCM)

This ETF strives to generate long-term capital growth, while providing the opportunity to earn some income. It has a target asset mix of 60% equities and 40% fixed income.

TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio: (Ticker: TOCA)

This ETF strives to generate long-term capital growth with the added potential for earning a modest level of income. It has a target asset mix of generally be 90% equities and 10% fixed income.

Additional information about the TD One-Click ETF Portfolios, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at www.tdassetmanagement.com .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD One-Click ETF Portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TDAM

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $359 billion in assets as at June 30, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

