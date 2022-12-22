TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced a revision to the December cash distributions for TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$ (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs"), previously reported on December 21, 2022, due to an error found in the announcement.

It was determined that, unitholders of record as at December 30, 2022 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on January 6, 2023, as indicated below:

Fund Name Ticker Cash

Distribution Per Unit TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC C$0.03431 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF –

US$ TEC.U US$0.03015

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

