TD Asset Management Inc. Recognized in Three Categories at the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for the 14th Year

"Being recognized by Lipper is always a great honour for TDAM and its sub-advisors," said Robert Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "These awards reflect the strong relationship we have enjoyed with T. Rowe Price over the years, and TDAM's continuing commitment to deliver a broad range of innovative, compelling solutions that drive value for clients and advisors alike," added Vanderhooft. "On behalf of our entire investment management team at TDAM, we are extremely appreciative for this acknowledgment."

Each of the following TD Mutual Funds was recognized for providing attractive risk-adjusted returns relative to industry peers, across one or more performance periods:

The Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification per award universe wins the Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper.

Performance for TD Global Entertainment & Communications Fund – Investor Series for the period that ended Oct. 31, 2020 is as follows: 44.75% (1 year), 21.26% (3 years), 18.44% (5 years), 19.17% (10 years) and 13.33% (since inception on Nov. 28, 1997). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2020 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

Performance for TD Science & Technology Fund – Investor Series for the period that ended Oct. 31, 2020 is as follows: 55.28% (1 year), 19.13% (3 years), 21% (5 years), 23.22% (10 years) and 11.08% (since inception on Jan. 4, 1994). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2020 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 4 (3 years), 4 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

Performance for TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Fund – Investor Series for the period ended Oct. 31, 2020 is as follows: 11.46% (1 year), 11.05% (3 years), 11.12% (5 years), 15.30% (10 years) and 10.54% (since inception on Jan. 4, 1994). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2020 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This, coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in approximately 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $396 billion in assets as at September 30, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns for the period indicated including changes in unit value and reinvestment of distributions. The indicated rates of return do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

