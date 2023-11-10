For the 17th year in a row, TD Asset Management Inc. funds were recognized for providing attractive risk-adjusted returns, relative to industry peers

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - A selection of investment funds managed by TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") were recognized at the 2023 Canada LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, announced on November 10, 2023. This is the 17th year in a row TDAM has received this recognition.

Four TD Mutual Funds – TD U.S. Monthly Income ($US) Fund, TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund, TD Canadian Diversified Yield Fund, TD European Index Fund – and one TD Exchange-Traded Fund – TD Active Preferred Share ETF – received awards in their respective categories as leading funds.

"Recognition from Lipper is always a tremendous honour for our TDAM Team and its sub-advisors," said David Sykes, Chief Investment Officer, Head of Investments, TDAM and Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group. "In a year where investors faced market headwinds from ongoing equity volatility, high inflation and a challenging macroeconomic environment, these awards speak to the resilience of our portfolio managers, their pursuit of investment excellence, and their dedication in striving to deliver value, stability and growth to help meet the diverse needs of investors across our solution set," added Sykes. "On behalf of our entire investment management team at TDAM, we are extremely appreciative for this acknowledgment."

Each of the following investment funds managed by TDAM were recognized for providing attractive risk-adjusted returns, relative to industry peers, across one or more performance periods:

*Sub-advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a rating of 5, the next 20% receive a rating of 4, the middle 20% are rated 3, the next 20% are rated 2 and the lowest 20% are rated 1. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate awards, the accuracy is not guaranteed.

Performance for TD U.S. Monthly Income (US$) Fund – F-Series for the period that ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: 9.64% (1 year), 3.75% (3 years), 5.51% (5 years), 6.47% (10 years) and 7.35% (since inception on August 16, 2011). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2023 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

Performance for TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund – F-Series for the period that ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: 4.14% (1 year), 4.77% (3 years), 5.69% (5 years), 11.14% (10 years) and 9.95% (since inception on Nov. 1, 2005). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2023 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 3 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

Performance for TD Canadian Diversified Yield Fund – D-Series for the period that ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: -1.38% (1 year), 12.28% (3 years), 4.59% (5 years), NA (10 years) and 6.42% (since inception on April 26, 2016). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2023 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 1 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

Performance for TD European Index Fund – e-Series for the period that ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: 26.88% (1 year), 7.50% (3 years), 4.66% (5 years), 6.41 (10 years) and 3.20% (since inception on November 26, 1999). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2023 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

Performance for TD Active Preferred Share ETF for the period that ended September 30, 2023 is as follows: -3.66% (1 year), 7.57% (3 years), NA (5 years), NA (10 years) and 1.92% (since inception on November 8, 2018). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period that ended July 31, 2023 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years).

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperawards.com.

About LSEG Lipper

With a track record of over 50 years of independent content, LSEG Lipper was the first to develop fund classifications that place funds in their respective peer group. LSEG Lipper data covers more than 360,000+ share classes in over 80 countries. The Lipper Leader ratings are available for mutual funds registered for sale in 47 markets. LSEG Lipper provides independent insight on global collective investments, including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds and fund fees and expenses. LSEG Lipper offers premium-quality data, fund ratings, analytical tools and global commentary through specialized product offerings. Trusted by investment professionals for 50 years, LSEG Lipper provides unparalleled expertise and insight to the funds industry.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $408 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and through Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange- traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or summary documents and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

The TD European Index Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI Inc. or its affiliates ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the fund or any index on which the fund is based. The fund's simplified prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with The Toronto-Dominion Bank and any related funds.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

