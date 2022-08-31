TD Asset Management Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - David Sykes, Chief Investment Officer, TD Asset Management Inc., ("TDAM") and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of the TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF (TSX: TCBN).

TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) is a leading asset manager in Canada with an expanding global presence. We offer an extensive history of innovative solutions designed to provide better risk-adjusted returns with a long track record in integrating public and private market capabilities.

