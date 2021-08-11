TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds, today announced its intention to terminate the TD Corporate Bond Plus Fund on or about October 22nd, 2021 (the "Termination Date"), to simplify its offering line-up and continue to deliver value to its clients.

Effective today, the TD Corporate Bond Plus Fund (the "Terminating Fund") will no longer accept additional purchases, including purchases made through Pre-Authorized Contribution Plans.

Securityholders of the Terminating Fund are encouraged to contact their investment professional to discuss the termination and their investment options. Securityholders may redeem or switch their holdings of the Terminating Fund for settlement on, or prior to, the close of business on the Termination Date in accordance with the Terminating Fund's simplified prospectus. TDAM will not charge securityholders any short-term trading fees, switch fees, sales charges or other fees related to transactions involving the Terminating Fund.

On the Termination Date, TDAM will liquidate the holdings of the Terminating Fund at fair market value, determine distributions and distribute the net assets to securityholders.

For Client Name Accounts:

If securities of the Terminating Fund held in a registered account are not redeemed or switched on or before the Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be switched to the applicable series of the TD Canadian Money Market Fund.

If securities of the Terminating Fund held in a non-registered account are not redeemed or switched on or before Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be deposited to the bank account on file or, where bank account information is unavailable, a cheque will be issued.

For Client Nominee Accounts:

If securities of the Terminating Fund held in a nominee account under a dealer name are not redeemed or switched on or before the Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be paid to the cash position in the applicable nominee account.

A notice will be sent to each securityholder of the Terminating Fund regarding the termination.

About TDAM

TDAM, a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $428 billion in assets as at June 30, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

