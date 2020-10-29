TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF (Fund Ticker: TQCD), announced that, effective October 29, 2020, the risk rating for TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF has increased from "Low to Medium" to "Medium". There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF associated with the new risk rating.

This risk rating change is based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and an annual review conducted by TDAM to determine the risk level of publicly offered investment funds. A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies for TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF can be found in the TD Exchange-Traded Funds' prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TD Exchange-Traded Funds are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TDAM

TDAM, a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $396 billion in assets as at September 30, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

