TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the December cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2024 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on January 7, 2025, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TBAL $0.04000 TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCE $0.07300 TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCF $0.07700 TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCG $0.08300 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK $0.10000 TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUE.U $0.07500 TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUF.U $0.08500 TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUG.U $0.15423 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON $0.04500 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.06000 TD Cash Management ETF TCSH $0.15000 TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.04500 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.06800 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TGED.U $0.05300 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.10000 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.05700 TD Growth ETF Portfolio TGRO $0.07972 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.06766 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.05500 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.05500 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.05400 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TUED.U $0.04100 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX $0.05300 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.11500 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.06000 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U $0.04500 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB $0.88000 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV $0.14500 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$ TDOC.U $0.03500 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC $0.02412 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$ TEC.U $0.01000 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI $0.01000 TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF TECX $0.02260 TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR $0.07221 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $0.26818 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU $0.20373 TD Q International Low Volatility ETF TILV $0.22105 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF $0.15000 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE $0.15502 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU $0.11418 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$ TPU.U $0.08000 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM $0.10500 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF TQSM $0.07206 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.18000 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB $1.13000 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV $0.08561 TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF TCBN -

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (each, the "Index") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $479 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Alicia Skrinjar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]