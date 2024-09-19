Sep 19, 2024, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the September cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as of September 27, 2024 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on October 4, 2024, as indicated below:
|
Fund Name
|
Fund Ticker
|
Cash
|
TD Balanced ETF Portfolio
|
TBAL
|
$0.040
|
TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBCE
|
$0.062
|
TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBCF
|
$0.066
|
TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBCG
|
$0.072
|
TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF
|
TBNK
|
$0.100
|
TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBUE.U
|
$0.065
|
TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBUF.U
|
$0.073
|
TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
TBUG.U
|
$0.068
|
TD Conservative ETF Portfolio
|
TCON
|
$0.045
|
TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
|
TCSB
|
$0.060
|
TD Cash Management ETF
|
TCSH
|
$0.179
|
TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
TDB
|
$0.045
|
TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF
|
TGED
|
$0.068
|
TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$
|
TGED.U
|
$0.053
|
TD Active Global Income ETF
|
TGFI
|
$0.100
|
TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF
|
TGRE
|
$0.057
|
TD Growth ETF Portfolio
|
TGRO
|
$0.035
|
TD Active Preferred Share ETF
|
TPRF
|
$0.040
|
TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF
|
TQCD
|
$0.055
|
TD Q Global Dividend ETF
|
TQGD
|
$0.055
|
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF
|
TUED
|
$0.054
|
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$
|
TUED.U
|
$0.041
|
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF
|
TUEX
|
$0.053
|
TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
|
TUHY
|
$0.115
|
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
|
TUSB
|
$0.060
|
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$
|
TUSB.U
|
$0.045
|
TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF
|
TCLB
|
$0.880
|
TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF
|
TCLV
|
$0.145
|
TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$
|
TDOC.U
|
$0.035
|
TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF
|
TEC
|
$0.010
|
TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$
|
TEC.U
|
$0.010
|
TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF
|
TECI
|
$0.010
|
TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF
|
TECX
|
$0.010
|
TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF
|
TGGR
|
$0.025
|
TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF
|
THE
|
$0.140
|
TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF
|
THU
|
$0.095
|
TD Q International Low Volatility ETF
|
TILV
|
$0.110
|
TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF
|
TINF
|
$0.150
|
TD International Equity Index ETF
|
TPE
|
$0.125
|
TD U.S. Equity Index ETF
|
TPU
|
$0.105
|
TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$
|
TPU.U
|
$0.080
|
TD Q Global Multifactor ETF
|
TQGM
|
$0.105
|
TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF
|
TQSM
|
$0.050
|
TD Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
TTP
|
$0.180
|
TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF
|
TULB
|
$1.130
|
TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF
|
TULV
|
$0.080
For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (each, the "Index") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.
TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.
About TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $461 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
