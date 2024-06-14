TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions Français

News provided by

TD Asset Management Inc.

Jun 14, 2024, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the June cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as of June 27, 2024 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on July 8, 2024, as indicated below:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution Per Unit

TD Balanced ETF Portfolio

TBAL

$     0.040

TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCE

$     0.060

TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCF

$     0.064

TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBCG

$     0.070

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF

TBNK

$     0.100

TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUE.U

$     0.064

TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUF.U

$     0.071

TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF

TBUG.U

$     0.067

TD Conservative ETF Portfolio

TCON

$     0.045

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TCSB

$     0.060

TD Cash Management ETF

TCSH

$     0.200

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB

$     0.045

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF

TGED

$     0.068

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$

TGED.U

$     0.053

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

$     0.100

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

$     0.057

TD Growth ETF Portfolio

TGRO

$     0.035

TD Active Preferred Share ETF

TPRF

$     0.040

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

$     0.055

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

$     0.055

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF

TUED

$     0.054

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$

TUED.U

$     0.041

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF

TUEX

$     0.053

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

$     0.115

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TUSB

$     0.060

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$

TUSB.U

$     0.045

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF

TCLB

$     0.880

TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF

TCLV

$     0.145

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$

TDOC.U

$     0.035

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF

TEC

$     0.010

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$

TEC.U

$     0.010

TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF

TECI

$     0.010

TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF

TECX

$     0.010

TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF

TGGR

$     0.025

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THE

$     0.140

TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THU

$     0.095

TD Q International Low Volatility ETF

TILV

$     0.110

TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

TINF

$     0.150

TD International Equity Index ETF

TPE

$     0.125

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF

TPU

$     0.105

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$

TPU.U

$     0.080

TD Q Global Multifactor ETF

TQGM

$     0.105

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF

TQSM

$     0.050

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF

TTP

$     0.180

TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF

TULB

$     1.130

TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF

TULV

$     0.080

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (each, the "Index") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Canada Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM and Morningstar® US Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM are service marks of Morningstar and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S Corporate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ESG ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ESG ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®2024 Morningstar is a registered mark of Morningstar Research Inc. All rights reserved.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $454 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2023, for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Alicia Skrinjar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]

Organization Profile

TD Asset Management Inc.