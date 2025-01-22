TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the January cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as of January 30, 2025 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on February 6, 2025, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TBAL $0.045 TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCE $0.064 TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCF $0.037 TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCG $0.050 TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCH $0.039 TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCI $0.043 TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCJ $0.037 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK $0.100 TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF - US$ TBUE.U $0.056 TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF - US$ TBUF.U $0.074 TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF - US$ TBUG.U $0.063 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON $0.040 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.045 TD Cash Management ETF TCSH $0.170 TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.040 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.091 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TGED.U $0.063 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.090 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.063 TD Growth ETF Portfolio TGRO $0.045 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.043 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.060 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.055 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.078 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TUED.U $0.054 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX $0.068 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.105 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.060 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U $0.040 TD U.S. Cash Management ETF -US$ TUSD.U $0.130

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF and the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF ("TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR) or the Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index (collectively, the "Indices") and/or Indices trademark or the prices of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Indices are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Indices by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or Indices trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $487 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Alicia Skrinjar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]