TORONTO, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the June cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as at June 29, 2023 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on July 10, 2023, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.045 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.060 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.060 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U $0.045 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.039 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.051 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TUED.U $0.040 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX $0.053 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.067 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TGED.U $0.053 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.115 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.100 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY $0.075 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.050 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.052 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.057 TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC $0.040 TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM $0.035 TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio TOCA $0.030 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK $0.100 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.17 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU $0.10 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$ TPU.U $0.065 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU $0.09 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE $0.125 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $0.14 TD Q International Low Volatility ETF TILV $0.11 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC $0.02 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF – US$ TEC.U $0.015 TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF TECX $0.02 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB $0.825 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB $1.115 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap-Equity ETF TQSM $0.04 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM $0.105 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV $0.145 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV $0.085 TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR $0.025 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF $0.15 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC $0.13 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU $0.05 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI $0.085 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC $0.035 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$ TDOC.U $0.025 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF TMCC $0.105 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF TMUC $0.105 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI $0.01

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (each, the "Index") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Canada Corporate Bond Sustainability Index™ and Morningstar® US Corporate Bond Sustainability Index™ are service marks of Morningstar and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S Corporate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ESG ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ESG ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®2023 Morningstar is a registered mark of Morningstar Research Inc. All rights reserved.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $421 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Haris Anwar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]