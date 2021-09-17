TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), today announced the September cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record on September 29, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on October 6, 2021.

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution Per

Unit TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB C$ 0.013 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB C$ 0.016 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB C$ 0.012 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U US$ 0.010 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF C$ 0.038 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED C$ 0.044 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED C$ 0.060 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY C$ 0.080 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI C$ 0.045 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY C$ 0.025 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD C$0.050 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD C$0.045 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE C$ 0.053 TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC C$ 0.015 TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM C$ 0.020 TD One-Click Aggressive Portfolio TOCA C$ 0.025 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP C$ 0.145 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU C$ 0.085 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU C$ 0.080 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE C$ 0.085 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE C$ 0.085 TD Q International Low Volatility ETF TILV C$ 0.085 TD Global Technology Leaders ETF TEC C$ 0.010 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB C$ 0.045 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB C$ 0.065 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF TQSM C$ 0.035 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM C$ 0.070 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV C$ 0.130 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV C$ 0.065 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF C$ 0.128 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC C$ 0.125 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU C$ 0.040 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI C$ 0.060 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC C$ 0.035

For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD Index ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD Index ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD Index ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD Index ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in these TD Index ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM and Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM are service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TD Asset Management Inc. The TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF (collectively, the "TD Morningstar ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, Inc., Morningstar Research Inc., or any Morningstar affiliate ("Morningstar"), and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD Morningstar ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®©2021 Morningstar is a registered mark of Morningstar Research Inc. All rights reserved.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $428 billion in assets as at June 30, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Sarah Sartaj, TD Bank Group, [email protected]