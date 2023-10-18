TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the October cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as at October 30, 2023 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on November 6, 2023, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.045 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.060 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.060 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U $0.045 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.039 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.051 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TUED.U $0.040 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX $0.053 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.067 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TGED.U $0.053 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.115 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.100 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY $0.075 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.050 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.052 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.057 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON $0.040 TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TBAL $0.035 TD Growth ETF Portfolio TGRO $0.030 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK $0.100

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF and the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF ("TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR) or the Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index (collectively, the "Indices") and/or Indices trademark or the Indices Price at any time or in any other respect. The Indices are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Indices by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or Indices trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $423 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

