TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the March cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as at March 30, 2022 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on April 6, 2022, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution Per

Unit TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB C$0.020 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB C$0.025 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB C$0.020 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U US$0.015 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF C$0.038 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED C$0.051 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED C$0.067 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY C$0.075 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI C$0.060 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY C$0.035 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD C$0.050 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD C$0.050 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE C$0.056 TD One Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC C$0.020 TD One Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM C$0.025 TD One Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio TOCA C$0.025 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP C$0.145 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU C$0.085 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU C$0.080 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE C$0.105 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE C$0.110 TD Q International Low Volatility ETF TILV C$0.100 TD Global Technology Leaders ETF TEC C$0.010 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB C$0.080 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB C$0.095 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF TQSM C$0.040 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM C$0.100 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV C$0.135 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV C$0.075 TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR C$0.010 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF C$0.130 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC C$0.120 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU C$0.045 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI C$0.075 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC C$0.035 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF TMCC C$0.055 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF TMUC C$0.050 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI C$0.010

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF.

The TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "Fund") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTA) ("Index") and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly.

The TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR) ("Index") and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards TDAM, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETF.

The TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR) ("Index") and/or any trademark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards TDAM, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trademark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETF.

The TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive AG Indices and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Solactive AG Indices or the prices of the Solactive AG Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive AG Indices are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Solactive AG Indices are calculated correctly

The TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly.

The TD International Equity Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR) is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly.

The TD Canadian Equity Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR) is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly

The TD U.S. Equity Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive AG Indices and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Solactive AG Indices or the prices of the Solactive AG Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive AG Indices are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Solactive AG Indices are calculated correctly. Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM is a service mark of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in this TD ETF.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM is a service mark of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in this TD ETF.

Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM is a service mark of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in this TD ETF.

Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM is a service mark of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in this TD ETF.

The Morningstar® Canada Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM and the Morningstar® US Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM are service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TD Asset Management Inc. The TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ESG ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $453 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2021 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Sarah Sartaj, TD Bank Group, [email protected]