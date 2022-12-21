TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the December cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as at December 30, 2022 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on January 6, 2023, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution Per Unit TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB C$0.12264 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB C$0.11299 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB C$0.26479 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U US$0.48369 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF C$0.03800 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED C$0.05100 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TUED.U US$0.04000 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED C$0.06700 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TGED.U US$0.05300 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY C$0.17516 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI C$0.22639 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY C$0.25102 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD C$0.05000 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD C$0.05000 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE C$0.05600 TD One Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC C$0.14487 TD One Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM C$0.11839 TD One Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio TOCA C$0.12865 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP C$0.37561 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU C$0.13494 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$ TPU.U US$0.08903 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU C$0.12554 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE C$0.20750 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE C$0.36078 TD Q International Low Volatility ETF TILV C$0.10377 TD Global Technology Leaders ETF TEC C$0.03015 TD Global Technology Leaders ETF – US$ TEC.U US$0.03768 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB C$1.13817 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB C$1.16037 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF TQSM C$0.11860 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM C$0.12204 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV C$0.13500 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV C$0.07500 TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR C$0.07212 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF C$0.13000 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC C$0.12000 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU C$0.05273 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI C$0.31220 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC C$0.09352 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$ TDOC.U US$0.06076 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF TMCC C$0.05500 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF TMUC C$0.05000 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI C$0.01000 TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF TCBN -



Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR) (each, the "Index") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Canada Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM and Morningstar® US Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM are service marks of Morningstar and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S Corporate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ESG ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ESG ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $398 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

