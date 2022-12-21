TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions Français

TD Asset Management Inc.

Dec 21, 2022, 12:34 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the December cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as at December 30, 2022 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on January 6, 2023, as indicated below:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash
Distribution Per Unit

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB

C$0.12264

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TCSB

C$0.11299

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TUSB

C$0.26479

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$

TUSB.U

US$0.48369

TD Active Preferred Share ETF

TPRF

C$0.03800

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF

TUED

C$0.05100

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$

TUED.U

US$0.04000

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF

TGED

C$0.06700

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$

TGED.U

US$0.05300

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

C$0.17516

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

C$0.22639

TD Income Builder ETF

TPAY

C$0.25102

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

C$0.05000

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

C$0.05000

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

C$0.05600

TD One Click Conservative ETF Portfolio

TOCC

C$0.14487

TD One Click Moderate ETF Portfolio

TOCM

C$0.11839

TD One Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio

TOCA

C$0.12865

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF

TTP

C$0.37561

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF

TPU

C$0.13494

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF – US$

TPU.U

US$0.08903

TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THU

C$0.12554

TD International Equity Index ETF

TPE

C$0.20750

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THE

C$0.36078

TD Q International Low Volatility ETF

TILV

C$0.10377

TD Global Technology Leaders ETF

TEC

C$0.03015

TD Global Technology Leaders ETF – US$

TEC.U

US$0.03768

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF

TCLB

C$1.13817

TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF

TULB

C$1.16037

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

TQSM

C$0.11860

TD Q Global Multifactor ETF

TQGM

C$0.12204

TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF

TCLV

C$0.13500

TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF

TULV

C$0.07500

TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF

TGGR

C$0.07212

TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

TINF

C$0.13000

TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF

TMEC

C$0.12000

TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF

TMEU

C$0.05273

TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF

TMEI

C$0.31220

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

TDOC

C$0.09352

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF – US$

TDOC.U

US$0.06076

TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF

TMCC

C$0.05500

TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF

TMUC

C$0.05000

TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF

TECI

C$0.01000

TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF

TCBN

-


For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR) (each, the "Index") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Canada Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM and Morningstar® US Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM are service marks of Morningstar and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S Corporate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ESG ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ESG ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $398 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

For further information: Julie Bellissimo, TD Bank Group, [email protected]

