TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions

TORONTO, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the July cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record on July 30, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on August 7, 2020.

Per Unit TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.025 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.035 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.030 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U $0.023 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.038 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.038 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.055 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.085 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.065 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY $0.050 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.065 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.055 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.020

For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETF.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $359 billion in assets as at June 30, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

