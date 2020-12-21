TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), today announced the December cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on January 7, 2021.

Per Unit TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB C$ 0.09677 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB C$ 0.21505 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB C$ 0.42284 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U US$ 0.15061 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF C$ 0.03800 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED C$ 0.03800 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED C$ 0.05500 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY C$ 0.08500 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI C$ 0.06500 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY C$ 0.16418 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD C$0.06500 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD C$0.05500 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE C$ 0.08481 TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC C$ 0.08345 TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM C$ 0.06274 TD One-Click Aggressive Portfolio TOCA C$ 0.05793 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP C$ 0.14000 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU C$ 0.08500 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU C$ 0.08500 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE C$ 0.11500 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE C$ 0.12000 TD Q International Low Volatility ETF TILV C$ 0.10500 TD Global Technology Leaders ETF TEC C$ 0.02000 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB C$ 0.08000 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB C$ 0.11000 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF TQSM C$ 0.04000 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM C$ 0.08000 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV C$ 0.13000 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV C$ 0.06500 TD Active Global Equity Growth TGGR C$ 0.00500 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF C$ 0.08000

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD Index ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD Index ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD Index ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD Index ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in these TD Index ETFs.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $396 billion in assets as at September 30, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

