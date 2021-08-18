TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions
Aug 18, 2021, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the August cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record on August 30, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on September 7, 2021.
|
Fund Name
|
Fund
Ticker
|
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
|
TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
TDB
|
$0.013
|
TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
|
TCSB
|
$0.016
|
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
|
TUSB
|
$0.012
|
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$
|
TUSB.U
|
$0.010
|
TD Active Preferred Share ETF
|
TPRF
|
$0.038
|
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF
|
TUED
|
$0.044
|
TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF
|
TGED
|
$0.060
|
TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
|
TUHY
|
$0.080
|
TD Active Global Income ETF
|
TGFI
|
$0.045
|
TD Income Builder ETF
|
TPAY
|
$0.025
|
TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF
|
TQCD
|
$0.050
|
TD Q Global Dividend ETF
|
TQGD
|
$0.045
|
TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF
|
TGRE
|
$0.020
|
TD One Click Conservative ETF Portfolio
|
TOCC
|
$0.015
|
TD One Click Moderate ETF Portfolio
|
TOCM
|
$0.020
|
TD One Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio
|
TOCA
|
$0.025
For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETF.
TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.
About TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $428 billion in assets as at June 30, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.
For further information: Sarah Sartaj, TD Bank Group, [email protected]
