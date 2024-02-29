TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD Exchange-Traded Funds ("TD ETFs") listed below, announced the following risk rating changes, effective February 29, 2024:

TD ETF Ticker Previous risk rating New risk rating TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK Medium Medium to High TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON Low Low to Medium

There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF or TD Conservative ETF Portfolio associated with the new risk ratings.

The risk rating changes will be reflected in the TD Exchange-Traded Funds' Prospectus and ETF Facts that will be filed on or about February 29, 2024.

The risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and an annual review conducted by TDAM to determine the risk level of publicly offered investment funds. A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies for TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF and TD Conservative ETF Portfolio can be found in the TD Exchange-Traded Funds' Prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the Prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR) (the "Index") and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards TDAM, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETF.

TD Exchange-Traded Funds are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $437 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

