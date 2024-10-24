TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios (the "TD MAP" Portfolios) listed below, announced the following risk rating changes, effective October 24, 2024:

TD MAP Portfolio Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating TD Managed Income Portfolio Low Low to Medium TD Managed Income ETF Portfolio Low Low to Medium

There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the TD MAP Portfolios associated with the new risk ratings.

The risk rating changes will be reflected in the TD MAP Portfolios' Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts that will be filed on or about October 24, 2024.

The risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and the related annual review conducted by TDAM to determine the risk level of its publicly offered investment funds. A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies of the TD MAP Portfolios can be found in the TD MAP Portfolios' Simplified Prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $479 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

