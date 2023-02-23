TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD Exchange-Traded Funds listed below (collectively, the "TD ETFs") announced that, effective today, the risk rating for each of the TD ETFs listed in the table below has changed. There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of these TD ETFs.

TD ETF Name Ticker Previous Risk

Rating New Risk Rating TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (CAD) TEC Medium Medium to High TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (USD) TEC.U Medium Medium to High TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF (CAD) TUED Low to Medium Medium TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF (CAD) TGGR Low to Medium Medium

These risk rating changes will be reflected in the TD ETFs' prospectus and ETF Facts that will be filed on or about February 23, 2023.

These risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and an annual review conducted by TDAM to determine the risk level of publicly offered investment funds. A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies for the TD ETFs can be found in the TD Exchange-Traded Funds' prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "Fund") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTA) ("Index") and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly.

About TDAM

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $408 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics under management as of December 31, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

