TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Effective immediately, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF (Fund Ticker: TINF) and TD Active Preferred Share ETF (Fund Ticker: TPRF) (collectively, the "TD ETFs"), announced that the risk rating for the TD ETFs has increased from "Low to Medium" to "Medium". There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the TD ETFs associated with the new risk ratings.

These risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and an annual review conducted by TDAM to determine the risk level of publicly offered investment funds. A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies for the TD ETFs can be found in the TD Exchange-Traded Funds' prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TD Exchange-Traded Funds are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TDAM

TDAM, a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $407 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

