TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds, announced today several changes to the TD Mutual Funds (the "Funds") line-up, effective on or about July 27, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

The following changes will be reflected in the TD Mutual Funds Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts that will be filed on or about July 27, 2023.

Lower management fees

As of the Effective Date, TDAM will lower the management fees for select series of the Funds as set out in the table below:

TD Mutual Fund Series Current Management Fee New Management Fee TD Canadian Bond Fund D, F 0.55 % 0.50 % TD Canadian Money Market Fund Advisor, Investor 0.65 % 0.50 % D, F 0.40 % 0.25 % Institutional 0.30 % 0.25 % TD Short Term Bond Fund D, F 0.55 % 0.50 % TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund D, F 0.55 % 0.45 % TD U.S. Money Market Fund Investor 0.65 % 0.50 % D, F 0.40 % 0.25 %

Risk rating changes

As of the Effective Date, the risk ratings for certain Funds will be changing as indicated below:

TD Mutual Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Risk Rating Decreases TD Tactical Pool Medium Low to Medium TD Tactical Pool Class Medium Low to Medium Risk Rating Increases TD Advantage Balanced Income

Portfolio Low Low to Medium TD Science & Technology Fund Medium to high High TD U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund Medium Medium to High TD U.S. Dividend Growth Fund Low to Medium Medium

There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Funds associated with the new risk ratings.

The risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and an annual review conducted by TDAM to determine the risk level of publicly offered investment funds. A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies for the Funds can be found in the TD Mutual Funds' simplified prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Name changes

TDAM is changing the names of the following Funds to simplify the naming convention across the TD Mutual Funds line-up. As of the Effective Date, the following Funds will undergo a name change as indicated below:

Current Name New Name Epoch Global Equity Fund TD Global Equity Growth Fund Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund TD Global Shareholder Yield Fund Epoch International Equity Fund TD International Equity Fund Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Fund TD U.S. Large-Cap Value Fund Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund TD U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund Epoch Global Equity Class TD Global Equity Growth Class Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Class TD U.S. Large-Cap Value Class TD International Stock Fund TD International Equity Focused Fund TD International Stock Class TD International Equity Focused Class

The investment objectives and investment strategies of the Funds will not change as a result of the above name changes.

For more information regarding TD Mutual Funds, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $421 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

