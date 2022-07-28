TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) today announced it will lower the management and administration fees for certain series of select TD Mutual Funds listed below, effective on or about July 28, 2022.

These changes will be reflected in the TD Mutual Funds' Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts that will be filed on or about July 28, 2022.

The new management fees are as follows:

Fund Name Series Current

Management

Fee New

Management

Fee Epoch Global Equity Class (C$) Advisor 1.95 % 1.90 % Epoch Global Equity Class (C$) F 0.95 % 0.90 % Epoch Global Equity Class (C$) Investor 1.95 % 1.90 % Epoch Global Equity Fund (C$) Advisor 1.95 % 1.90 % Epoch Global Equity Fund (C$) D 1.20 % 0.90 % Epoch Global Equity Fund (C$) Investor 1.95 % 1.90 % Epoch Global Equity Fund (C$) (US$) F 0.95 % 0.90 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) Advisor 1.95 % 1.90 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) D 1.20 % 0.90 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) F 0.95 % 0.90 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) FT5 0.95 % 0.90 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) FT8 0.95 % 0.90 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) H8 1.95 % 1.90 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) Institutional 0.95 % 0.90 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) Investor 1.95 % 1.90 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) T8 1.95 % 1.90 % Epoch International Equity Fund (C$) Advisor 1.95 % 1.90 % Epoch International Equity Fund (C$) Investor 1.95 % 1.90 % Epoch International Equity Fund (C$) D 1.20 % 0.90 % Epoch International Equity Fund (C$) (US$) F 0.95 % 0.90 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Class (C$) Advisor 1.85 % 1.80 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Class (C$) F 0.85 % 0.80 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Class (C$) Investor 1.85 % 1.80 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Fund (C$) (US$) Advisor 1.85 % 1.80 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Fund (C$) (US$) F 0.85 % 0.80 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 1.85 % 1.80 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.10 % 0.80 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) FT5 0.85 % 0.80 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) FT8 0.85 % 0.80 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) H8 1.85 % 1.80 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) T8 1.85 % 1.80 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) (US$) Advisor 1.85 % 1.80 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.10 % 0.80 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) (US$) F 0.85 % 0.80 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 1.85 % 1.80 % TD Balanced Growth Fund (C$) D 1.25 % 1.00 % TD Canadian Blue Chip Dividend Fund (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD Canadian Bond Fund (C$) D 0.80 % 0.55 % TD Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund (C$) D 0.80 % 0.55 % TD Canadian Corporate Bond Fund (C$) D 0.85 % 0.60 % TD Canadian Diversified Yield Fund (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD Canadian Equity Fund (C$) D 1.10 % 0.85 % TD Canadian Large-Cap Equity Fund (C$) D 1.10 % 0.85 % TD Canadian Low Volatility Fund (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD Canadian Money Market Fund (C$) Advisor 0.80 % 0.65 % TD Canadian Money Market Fund (C$) D 0.65 % 0.40 % TD Canadian Money Market Fund (C$) F 0.55 % 0.40 % TD Canadian Money Market Fund (C$) Investor 0.80 % 0.65 % TD Canadian Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) D 1.25 % 1.00 % TD China Income & Growth Fund (C$) D 1.40 % 1.15 % TD Comfort Aggressive Growth Portfolio (C$) D 1.40 % 1.15 % TD Comfort Balanced Growth Portfolio (C$) D 1.20 % 0.95 % TD Comfort Balanced Income Portfolio (C$) D 0.95 % 0.70 % TD Comfort Balanced Portfolio (C$) D 1.10 % 0.85 % TD Comfort Conservative Income Portfolio (C$) D 0.75 % 0.50 % TD Comfort Growth Portfolio (C$) D 1.30 % 1.05 % TD Diversified Monthly Income Fund (C$) D 1.25 % 1.00 % TD Dividend Growth Class (C$) D 1.05 % 0.80 % TD Dividend Growth Fund (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD Dividend Income Fund (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD Emerging Markets Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.50 % 1.25 % TD Global Balanced Opportunities Fund (C$) D 1.25 % 1.00 % TD Global Conservative Opportunities Fund (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD Global Core Plus Bond Fund (C$) D 0.95 % 0.70 % TD Global Entertainment & Communications Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.50 % 1.25 % TD Global Equity Focused Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.10 % 0.85 % TD Global Income Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.95 % 0.70 % TD Global Low Volatility Fund (C$) D 1.15 % 0.90 % TD Global Tactical Monthly Income Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD Global Unconstrained Bond Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.05 % 0.80 % TD Health Sciences Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.50 % 1.25 % TD High Yield Bond Fund (C$) D 1.20 % 0.95 % TD Income Advantage Portfolio (C$) D 0.95 % 0.70 % TD International Stock Fund (C$) D 1.15 % 0.90 % TD Monthly Income Fund (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD North American Dividend Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.05 % 0.80 % TD North American Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) D 1.05 % 0.80 % TD North American Sustainability Balanced Fund (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD North American Sustainability Equity Fund (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD Precious Metals Fund (C$) D 1.25 % 1.00 % TD Premium Money Market Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.25 % TD Real Return Bond Fund (C$) D 0.95 % 0.70 % TD Resource Fund (C$) D 1.10 % 0.85 % TD Retirement Balanced Portfolio (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD Retirement Conservative Portfolio (C$) D 0.90 % 0.65 % TD Science & Technology Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.50 % 1.25 % TD Short Term Bond Fund (C$) D 0.80 % 0.55 % TD Tactical Monthly Income Class (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD Tactical Monthly Income Fund (C$) D 1.00 % 0.75 % TD U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.20 % 0.95 % TD U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (US$) D 0.85 % 0.60 % TD U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.05 % 0.80 % TD U.S. Equity Focused Currency Neutral Fund (C$) D 1.10 % 0.85 % TD U.S. Equity Focused Fund (C$) D 1.10 % 0.85 % TD U.S. Equity Pool (C$) D 1.25 % 1.00 % TD U.S. Low Volatility Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.05 % 0.80 % TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Class (C$) D 1.25 % 1.00 % TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.25 % 1.00 % TD U.S. Money Market Fund (US$) F 0.55 % 0.40 % TD U.S. Money Market Fund (US$) Investor 0.80 % 0.65 % TD U.S. Money Market Fund (US$) Premium 0.39 % 0.30 % TD U.S. Money Market Fund (US$) D 0.65 % 0.40 % TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund (US$) D 0.90 % 0.65 % TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund – C$ (C$) D 0.90 % 0.65 % TD U.S. Quantitative Equity Fund (C$) D 0.80 % 0.55 % TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) (US$) D 1.25 % 1.00 % TD Ultra Short Term Bond Fund (C$) D 0.80 % 0.55 % TD US$ Retirement Portfolio (US$) D 0.90 % 0.65 %

The new administration fees are as follows:

Fund Name Series Current

Administration

Fee New

Administration

Fee Epoch Global Equity Class (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch Global Equity Class (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch Global Equity Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch Global Equity Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch Global Equity Fund (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) H8 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch Global Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) T8 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch International Equity Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch International Equity Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch International Equity Fund (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Class (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Class (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Fund (C$) (US$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch U.S. Large-Cap Value Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) H8 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) T8 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) (US$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % Epoch U.S. Shareholder Yield Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Canadian Small-Cap Equity Class (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Canadian Small-Cap Equity Class (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Canadian Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Canadian Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Canadian Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD China Income & Growth Fund (C$) D 0.35 % 0.25 % TD China Income & Growth Fund (C$) (US$) Advisor 0.35 % 0.25 % TD China Income & Growth Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.35 % 0.25 % TD Emerging Markets Class (C$) Advisor 0.35 % 0.25 % TD Emerging Markets Class (C$) Investor 0.35 % 0.25 % TD Emerging Markets Fund (C$) Advisor 0.35 % 0.25 % TD Emerging Markets Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.35 % 0.25 % TD Emerging Markets Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.35 % 0.25 % TD Global Entertainment & Communications Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Entertainment & Communications Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Entertainment & Communications Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Equity Focused Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Equity Focused Fund (C$) H8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Equity Focused Fund (C$) T8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Equity Focused Fund (C$) (US$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Equity Focused Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Low Volatility Class (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Low Volatility Class (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Low Volatility Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Low Volatility Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Low Volatility Fund (C$) H8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Low Volatility Fund (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Low Volatility Fund (C$) Premium 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Global Low Volatility Fund (C$) T8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Health Sciences Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Health Sciences Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Health Sciences Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD International Stock Class (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD International Stock Class (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD International Stock Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD International Stock Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD International Stock Fund (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Dividend Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Dividend Fund (C$) H8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Dividend Fund (C$) T8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Dividend Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Dividend Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Sustainability Equity Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Sustainability Equity Fund (C$) H8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Sustainability Equity Fund (C$) T8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Sustainability Equity Fund (C$) (US$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD North American Sustainability Equity Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Science & Technology Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Science & Technology Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD Science & Technology Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund (C$) H8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund (C$) T8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Blue Chip Equity Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (C$) H8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (C$) T8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (C$) (US$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Equity Focused Currency Neutral Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Equity Focused Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Low Volatility Fund (C$) H8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Low Volatility Fund (C$) T8 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Low Volatility Fund (C$) (US$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Low Volatility Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Low Volatility Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Class (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Class (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Class (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Fund (C$) (US$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Quantitative Equity Fund (C$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Quantitative Equity Fund (C$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) Advisor 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) (US$) D 0.30 % 0.20 % TD U.S. Small-Cap Equity Fund (C$) (US$) Investor 0.30 % 0.20 %

For more information regarding TD Mutual Funds, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

