TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds, announced today several changes to the TD Mutual Funds (the "Funds") line-up, effective on or about July 25, 2024 (the "Effective Date").

The following changes will be reflected in the TD Mutual Funds Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts that will be filed on or about July 25, 2024.

Lower management and administration fees

As of the Effective Date, TDAM will lower the management and administration fees charged on the series of the Funds indicated in the table below:

TD Mutual Fund Series Current Management Fee New Management

Fee TD High Yield Bond Fund Investor Series H8 Series Advisor Series T8 Series 1.45 % 1.20 % D Series 0.95 % 0.70 % F Series FT5 Series FT8 Series 0.85 % 0.70 %

TD Mutual Fund Series Current Administration

Fee New Administration

Fee TD Global Income Fund Investor Series H5 Series D-Series Advisor Series T5 Series 0.20 % 0.15 % TD Global Core Plus Bond Fund Investor Series H5 Series D-Series Advisor Series T5 Series 0.20 % 0.15 % TD Global Unconstrained Bond Fund Investor Series H5 Series D-Series Advisor Series T5 Series 0.20 % 0.15 %

Name changes

As of the Effective Date, the following Funds will undergo a name change as indicated below:

Current Name New Name TD U.S. Quantitative Equity Fund TD U.S. Disciplined Equity Alpha Fund TM TD Global Equity Growth Fund TD Global Capital Reinvestment Fund TD Global Equity Growth Class TD Global Capital Reinvestment Class

The investment objectives and investment strategies of the Funds will not change as a result of the above name changes.

Risk rating changes

As of the Effective Date, the risk ratings for certain Funds will be changing as indicated below:

TD Mutual Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating TD Global Conservative Opportunities

Fund Low Low to Medium TD U.S. Equity Focused Currency

Neutral Fund Medium Medium to High TD US$ Retirement Portfolio Low Low to Medium TD Comfort Balanced Income

Portfolio Low Low to Medium

TDAM is required to conduct an annual review to determine the risk level of publicly-offered investment funds. There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Funds as a result of these risk rating changes.

These risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA"). A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies for the Funds can be found in the Funds' simplified prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information regarding the TD Mutual Funds, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Fund Facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

Epoch Global Equity Fund was renamed TD Global Equity Growth Fund, effective July 27, 2023.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $461 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

