TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Notional TD ETF Distributions

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced notional non-cash reinvested distributions (each, a "Notional Distribution") for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds listed below (collectively, the "TD ETFs"). A Notional Distribution occurs when a distribution from a TD ETF is made in the form of units, and then immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution, so that the total number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held prior to the distribution.

The Notional Distributions have been made to all unitholders of record of each TD ETF as at April 30, 2021:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Non-Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC 0.23489 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI 0.82648

Up until the record date, each TD ETF did not qualify as a mutual fund trust under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each TD ETF was considered a financial institution, as such term is defined under the Tax Act, for purposes of the "mark-to-market" rules contained in the Tax Act because more than 50% of the market value of each TD ETF was held by one or more financial institutions. It was determined that, as at the record date indicated above, the TD ETFs no longer had more than 50% of their market value held by one or more financial institutions and were no longer considered financial institutions.

The Tax Act contains special rules for determining the income of financial institutions, including, but not limited to, the realization of all unrealized gains or losses on mark-to-market property held by the financial institution on income account at the end of any given tax year. In acknowledging this change of status, the TD ETFs were required to recognize a deemed year-end for tax purposes and distribute any net income and net realized capital gains earned or realized by each TD ETF up until the deemed year end (reflected by the record date indicated above).

In early 2022, the tax characteristics of all distributions for 2021 for the TD ETFs will be reported to brokers via the Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS).

