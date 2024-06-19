TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced notional non-cash reinvested distributions (each, a "Notional Distribution") for the TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF ("TECX"). A Notional Distribution occurs when a distribution from an ETF is made in the form of units and is then immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution, such that the total number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held prior to the distribution.

The Notional Distributions have been made to all TECX unitholders of record as indicated in the table below:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Record Date Non-Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF TECX March 31, 2024 $2.53571

Up until March 31, 2024, the TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF did not qualify as a mutual fund trust under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). TECX was considered a unit trust as such term is defined under the Tax Act. For the purpose of the "mark-to-market" rules contained in the Tax Act, because more than 50% of the market value of TECX was held by one or more financial institutions as at the record date indicated above, it was determined that TECX was now considered a financial institution as defined under the Tax Act.

The Tax Act contains special rules for determining the income of financial institutions, including but not limited to the realization of all unrealized gains or losses on mark-to-market property held by the financial institution on the income account at the end of any given tax year. In acknowledging this change of status, TECX was required to recognize a deemed year-end for tax purposes and distribute any net income and net realized capital gains earned or realized up until the deemed year end (reflected by the record date indicated above).

In early 2025, the tax characteristics of all distributions for 2024 for TECX will be reported to brokers via the Canadian Depository for Securities ("CDS").

