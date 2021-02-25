TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Effective immediately, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced that it is permanently reducing the management fees on six of its broad market index TD Exchange-Traded Funds (TD ETFs), after waiving a portion of these management fees since October 21, 2020.

"The management fee reductions are an example of TDAM's commitment to helping investors reach their long-term goals by making the TD ETFs more affordable", said Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, TDAM.

After these management fee reductions, the TD ETFs will be among the lowest priced broad market index exchange-traded funds in Canada.

The six TD ETFs and corresponding management fees, after the fee reduction, are outlined in the following table:

TD ETF Ticker Current

Management

Fee Reduced

Management

Fee TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB 0.08% 0.07% TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP 0.05% 0.04% TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU 0.08% 0.06% TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU 0.08% 0.06% TD International Equity Index ETF TPE 0.18% 0.17% TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE 0.18% 0.17%

"TDAM continues to provide investors with an expanded suite of exchange-traded funds that capitalize on our expertise including actively managed funds, quantitative strategies, fixed income solutions and more recently, our three new ESG index solutions," Cooper said. "As always, we strive to provide investors with high value exchange-traded funds backed by our expertise, depth of experience and competitively-priced solutions".

Additional information about the TD ETFs, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at www.tdassetmanagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF and TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF (the "TD Index ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indexes are calculated correctly.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TDAM

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $407 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Derek Kirk, TD Bank Group, [email protected]