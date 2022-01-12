TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2021 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs. Cash distributions for December 2021 have been distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021, received a notional distribution at year-end representing realized taxable amounts within the TD ETFs for the 2021 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services within the first 60 days of 2022.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Actual Annual

Reinvested

Distribution ($) TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI - TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY - TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB $0.00054 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB - TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM $0.23919 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid-Cap Equity ETF TQSM $0.40934 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV $0.81057 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV $1.53569 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF TMCC $0.26954 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF TMUC $0.10312 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI - TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.07967 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI $0.01225

For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®2021 Morningstar is a registered mark of Morningstar Research Inc. All rights reserved.

®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $431 billion in assets as at September 30, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Sarah Sartaj, TD Bank Group, [email protected]