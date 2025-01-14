TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2024 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs. Cash distributions for December 2024 have been distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 received a notional distribution at year-end representing realized taxable amounts within the TD ETFs for the 2024 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. within the first 60 days of 2025.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distributions are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Reinvested

Distribution

($) TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF TBUG.U 0.094707 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM 0.432866

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $479 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Alicia Skrinjar, TD Bank Group, [email protected]