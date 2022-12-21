TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2022 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs. Cash distributions for December 2022 will be distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive a notional distribution at year-end representing realized capital gains within the TD ETFs for the 2022 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services within the first 60 days of 2023.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Actual Annual Reinvested Distribution ($) TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB - TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.25578 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU - TD U.S. Equity Index ETF - $U.S. TPU.U - TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU - TD International Equity Index ETF TPE - TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $0.83246 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB - TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB - TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – $U.S. TUSB.U - TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.14622 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED - TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF - $U.S. TGED.U - TD Q International Equity Low Volatility ETF TILV - TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC $0.52185 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF - $U.S. TEC.U $0.38233 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI - TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD - TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.36674 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE - TD Income Builder ETF TPAY - TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED - TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF - $U.S. TUED.U - TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR - TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV $0.12482 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV $0.85503 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF $0.05504 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB - TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB - TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC - TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU $0.08335 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI - TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC $0.00687 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF - $U.S. TDOC.U $0.00571 TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC $0.04954 TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM $0.10811 TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio TOCA $0.24902

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR) (each, the "Index") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Canada Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM and Morningstar® US Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM are service marks of Morningstar and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S Corporate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ESG ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ESG ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $398 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

