TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for New TD ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2019 reinvested distributions for the New TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Cash distributions for December 2019 have been distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019, received a notional distribution at year-end representing realized income and/or capital gains within the TD ETFs for the 2019 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services within the first 60 days of 2020. Details of the per-unit reinvested distributions are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Annual Reinvested Distribution

Per Unit($) TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY C$ 0.12650 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI C$ 0.13954 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY C$ 0.00000 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD C$ 0.34702 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD C$ 0.08079 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE C$ 0.00000 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB C$ 0.00000 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB C$ 0.04019 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF TQSM C$ 0.00000 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM C$ 0.00000

Certain statements in this document may contain forward-looking statements ("FLS") that are predictive in nature and may include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "estimates" and similar forward-looking expressions or negative versions thereof. FLS are based on current expectations and projections about future general economic, political and relevant market factors, such as interest and foreign exchange rates, equity and capital markets, the general business environment, assuming no changes to tax or other laws or government regulation or catastrophic events. Expectations and projections about future events are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, which may be unforeseeable. Such expectations and projections may be incorrect in the future. FLS are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any FLS. A number of important factors including those factors set out above can contribute to these digressions. You should avoid placing any reliance on FLS.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $389 billion in assets as at September 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

