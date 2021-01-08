TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2020 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Cash distributions for December 2020 have been distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020, received a notional distribution at year-end representing realized income and/or capital gains within the TD ETFs for the 2020 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services within the first 60 days of 2021. Details of the per-unit reinvested distributions are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Annual

Reinvested

Distribution ($) TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI C$0.73669 TD Active High Yield Bond ETF TUHY C$0.57238 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB C$0.22145 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB C$1.27637 TD Q U.S. Small Mid-Cap Equity ETF TQSM C$0.00000 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED C$0.03932 TD Active Global Equity Growth TGGR C$0.00000 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV C$0.14828 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV C$0.01307 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF C$0.17468 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC C$0.13128 TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU C$0.33448 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI C$0.22398

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM and Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM are service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TD Asset Management Inc. The TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar Research Inc. ("Morningstar"), and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $396 billion in assets as at September 30, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

