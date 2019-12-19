TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for Certain TD ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2019 reinvested distributions for the passively-managed TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. These amounts represent the year-end capital gains distributions only. Cash distributions for December 2019 have been distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019, will receive a notional distribution at year-end representing realized capital gains within the TD ETFs for the 2019 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services within the first 60 days of 2020.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Annual Reinvested

Capital Gains

Distribution per unit

($) TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB C$0.00000 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP C$0.03173 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU C$0.01306 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU C$0.00000 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE C$0.00000 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE C$0.00000 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB C$0.14634 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB C$0.00000 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – $U.S. TUSB.U US$0.00000 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF C$0.00945 TD Systematic International Equity Low Volatility ETF TILV C$0.00000 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED C$0.00000 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC C$0.01332

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, and TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices or the prices of the Indices at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), and Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) (collectively, the "Indices") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Indices are calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Indices to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Indices by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Indices or any trade mark(s) associated with the Indices for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

Certain statements in this document may contain forward-looking statements ("FLS") that are predictive in nature and may include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "estimates" and similar forward-looking expressions or negative versions thereof. FLS are based on current expectations and projections about future general economic, political and relevant market factors, such as interest and foreign exchange rates, equity and capital markets, the general business environment, assuming no changes to tax or other laws or government regulation or catastrophic events. Expectations and projections about future events are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, which may be unforeseeable. Such expectations and projections may be incorrect in the future. FLS are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any FLS. A number of important factors including those factors set out above can contribute to these digressions. You should avoid placing any reliance on FLS.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $389 billion in assets as at September 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

