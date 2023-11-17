TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for TD ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the estimated 2023 reinvested distributions for TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs"). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs.

Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, will receive the actual 2023 reinvested distributions, which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2023 will be reported in late December or early 2024. The tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported in early 2024.

Cash distributions will be reported separately.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Annual

Reinvested

Distribution ($) TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB - TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.24832 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU $0.15253 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF - $U.S. TPU.U $0.06304 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU $0.15026 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE - TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $0.80063 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB - TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB - TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – $U.S. TUSB.U - TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF - TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED - TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF - $U.S. TGED.U - TD Q International Equity Low Volatility ETF TILV - TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC - TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF - $U.S. TEC.U - TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF TECX - TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI - TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD - TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.15448 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE - TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED - TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF - $U.S. TUED.U - TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend CAD Hedged ETF TUEX - TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR - TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV - TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV - TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF - TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI - TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY - TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB - TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB - TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF TQSM $0.53660 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC - TD Morningstar ESG US Equity Index ETF TMEU - TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI - TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC $0.20415 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF - $U.S. TDOC.U $0.22418 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio TCON - TD Balanced ETF Portfolio TBAL $0.15098 TD Growth ETF Portfolio TGRO $0.37254 TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF TBNK -

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Bank Dividend Index (CA NTR), Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR)) (each, the "Index") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the TD ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Canada Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM and Morningstar® US Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM are service marks of Morningstar and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S Corporate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ESG ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ESG ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

® ©2023 Morningstar is a registered mark of Morningstar Research Inc. All rights reserved.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $408 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Julie Bellissimo, TD Bank Group, [email protected]