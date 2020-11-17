TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) today announced the estimated 2020 reinvested distributions for TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs"). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020, will receive the actual 2020 reinvested distributions which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2020, will be reported in late December or early 2021. The tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported in early 2021.

Cash distributions will be reported separately.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Annual

Reinvested

Distribution ($) TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.03273 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.08996 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU $0.00000 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU $0.54483 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE $0.00000 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $0.00000 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.00000 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.00000 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – $U.S. TUSB.U $0.00000 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.00000 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.00000 TD Systematic International Equity Low Volatility ETF TILV $0.00000 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC $0.51839 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.25174 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM $0.26780 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.00000 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.00000 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.00000 TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR $0.00000 TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV $0.12066 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV $0.00000 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF $0.00002 TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC $0.00000 TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM $0.15706 TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio TOCA $0.15684

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $396 billion in assets as at September 30, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

