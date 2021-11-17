TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for TD ETFs Français

TD Asset Management Inc.

Nov 17, 2021, 08:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) today announced the estimated 2021 reinvested distributions for TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs"). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs. 

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021, will receive the actual 2021 reinvested distributions which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2021, will be reported in late December or early 2022. The tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported in early 2022.

Cash distributions will be reported separately.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name

Fund
Ticker

Estimated Annual
Reinvested
Distribution ($)

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB

$0.00000

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF

TTP

$0.04508

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF

TPU

$0.00000

TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THU

$3.12989

TD International Equity Index ETF

TPE

$0.01641

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THE

$0.67649

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TCSB

$0.00000

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TUSB

$0.00000

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – $U.S. 

TUSB.U

$0.00000

TD Active Preferred Share ETF

TPRF

$0.00000

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF

TGED

$0.74884

TD Q International Equity Low Volatility ETF

TILV

$0.00000

TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF

TEC

$0.00000

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

$0.00000

TD Q Global Multifactor ETF

TQGM

$0.33348

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

$0.16038

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

$0.00000

TD Income Builder ETF

TPAY

$0.00000

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF

TUED

$1.36857

TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF

TGGR

$1.03875

TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF

TCLV

$0.60483

TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF

TULV

$0.21338

TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF

TINF

$0.47210

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

$0.27586

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

$0.30308

TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF

TCLB

$0.00000

TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF

TULB

$0.00000

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

TQSM

$0.28303

TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF

TMEC

$0.00000

TD Morningstar ESG US Equity Index ETF

TMEU

$0.00000

TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF

TMEI

$0.00000

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

TDOC

$0.05398

TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio

TOCC

$0.07826

TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio

TOCM

$0.11204

TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio

TOCA

$0.06525

For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $431 billion in assets as at September 30, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

