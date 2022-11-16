TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the estimated 2022 reinvested distributions for TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs"). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive the actual 2022 reinvested distributions which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2022, will be reported in late December or early 2023. The tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported in early 2023.

Cash distributions will be reported separately.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Annual

Reinvested

Distribution ($) TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB - TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.34720 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU $0.14166 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF - $U.S. TPU.U $0.10057 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU - TD International Equity Index ETF TPE - TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $1.88356 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB - TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB - TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – $U.S. TUSB.U - TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.21403 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED - TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF - $U.S. TGED.U - TD Q International Equity Low Volatility ETF TILV - TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC $0.73898 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF - $U.S. TEC.U $0.51558 TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF TECI - TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD - TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM - TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.47395 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE - TD Income Builder ETF TPAY - TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED - TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF - $U.S. TUED.U - TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR - TD Q Canadian Low Volatility ETF TCLV $0.14748 TD Q U.S. Low Volatility ETF TULV $0.80649 TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF $0.01662 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI - TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY - TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB - TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB - TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF TQSM $0.46127 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC - TD Morningstar ESG US Equity Index ETF TMEU $0.08769 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF TMCC - TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Corporate Bond Index ETF TMUC $0.29503 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI - TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC $0.22089 TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF - $U.S. TDOC.U $0.14617 TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC $0.07054 TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM $0.15145 TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio TOCA $0.31658 TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF TCBN -



For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF, TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF, and TD Global Technology Innovators Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Healthcare Leaders Index (CA NTR), Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR), and Solactive Global Technology Innovators Index (CA NTR) (each, the "Index") are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® Canada Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM and Morningstar® US Corporate Bond Sustainability IndexTM are service marks of Morningstar and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TDAM. TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG Canada Corporate Bond Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S Corporate Bond Index ETF (the "TD ESG ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ESG ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $398 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of September 30, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Julie Bellissimo, TD Bank Group, [email protected]