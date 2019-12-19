TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for New TD ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) today announced the estimated 2019 reinvested distributions for the new TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs"). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019, will receive the actual 2019 reinvested distributions which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2019, will be reported in late December or early 2020. The tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported in early 2020.

Cash distributions will be reported separately.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Annual

Reinvested Distribution

($) TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY C$ 0.05839 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI C$ 0.11002 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY C$ 0.03784 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD C$ 0.15331 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD C$ 0.16785 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE C$ 0.00000 TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF TCLB C$ 0.00000 TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF TULB C$ 0.02133 TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF TQSM C$ 0.11563 TD Q Global Multifactor ETF TQGM C$ 0.06464

Certain statements in this document may contain forward-looking statements ("FLS") that are predictive in nature and may include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "estimates" and similar forward-looking expressions or negative versions thereof. FLS are based on current expectations and projections about future general economic, political and relevant market factors, such as interest and foreign exchange rates, equity and capital markets, the general business environment, assuming no changes to tax or other laws or government regulation or catastrophic events. Expectations and projections about future events are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, which may be unforeseeable. Such expectations and projections may be incorrect in the future. FLS are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any FLS. A number of important factors including those factors set out above can contribute to these digressions. You should avoid placing any reliance on FLS.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $389 billion in assets as at September 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

