TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the April cash distributions for the six TD Target Maturity Bond ETFs (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as of April 29, 2024, will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on May 6, 2024, as indicated below.

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD Target 2025 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCE 0.056 TD Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCF 0.063 TD Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCG 0.064 TD Target 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF - US$ TBUE.U 0.059 TD Target 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF - US$ TBUF.U 0.067 TD Target 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond ETF - US$ TBUG.U 0.063

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $437 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

