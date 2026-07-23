TD Asset Management Inc. announces changes to the sales charge options available for certain series of select TD mutual funds and managed portfolios

TORONTO, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD Mutual Funds and TD Managed Assets Program ("TD MAP") Portfolios (collectively, the "Funds"), today announced changes to the sales charge options available for certain series of select Funds, as outlined below. These changes remove legacy sales charge structures and create a more transparent, no-load pricing model. No action is required by unitholders because of these changes.

Deferred Sales Charge Conversion

Effective on or about September 11, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), TDAM will convert all deferred sales charge options (including DSC, LSC and LSC2) of the Advisor Series, T5 series, and T8 Series of applicable Funds to the initial sales charge (ISC) purchase option of the same series of the Funds. A complete list of impacted Funds is available here.

Elimination of Initial Sales Charge Purchase Option

As at the Effective Date, TDAM will eliminate the ability for dealers to charge clients an initial sales charge on purchases of the ISC purchase option of all TD Mutual Funds and TD MAP Portfolios.

Upon implementation of the above noted changes, the ISC, DSC, LSC, and LSC2 purchase options will cease to exist, and the Advisor Series, T5 Series and T8 Series will transition to a no-load sales charge structure.

What this means for Investors

These changes are designed to simplify the way investors access TD Mutual Funds and TD MAP Portfolios.

Seamless conversion: Existing investments in deferred sales charge options will automatically convert to the equivalent no-load option. The conversion will not result in a taxable disposition for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Existing investments in deferred sales charge options will automatically convert to the equivalent no-load option. The conversion will not result in a taxable disposition for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Fund Management fees and administration fees, and trailing commissions will not change as part of this conversion

No action required: Investors do not need to take any steps because of these changes

For more information regarding TD Mutual Funds, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

The information contained herein has been provided by TD Asset Management Inc. and is for information purposes only. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable. The information does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice. Particular investment, tax, or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Fund Facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

Available on a no-load basis through TD Investment Services Inc. (principal distributor), TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. and independent dealers. Trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be payable on a no-load fund.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and are available through authorized dealers.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of millions of retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and professionally managed portfolios. Asset management businesses at TD manage $532 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics as at March 31, 2026 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. For more information, visit tdam.com.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Jillian Tanouye, [email protected]