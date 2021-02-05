TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds, today announced its intention to terminate the following funds (the "Terminating Funds") on or about May 7, 2021 (the "Termination Date"), to simplify its offering line-up and continue to deliver value to its clients:

TD U.S. Risk Managed Equity Fund

TD U.S. Risk Managed Equity Class

TD Global Risk Managed Equity Fund

TD Global Risk Managed Equity Class

TD Emerging Markets Low Volatility Fund

Effective today, the Terminating Funds will no longer accept additional purchases, including purchases made through Pre-Authorized Contribution Plans.

Securityholders of the Terminating Funds are encouraged to contact their investment professional to discuss the terminations and their investment options. Securityholders may redeem or switch their holdings in a Terminating Fund for settlement on, or prior to, the close of business on the Termination Date in accordance with the Terminating Funds' simplified prospectus. TDAM will not charge securityholders any short-term trading fees, switch fees, sales charges or other fees related to transactions involving the Terminating Funds.

On the Termination Date, TDAM will liquidate the holdings of the Terminating Funds at fair market value, determine distributions and distribute the net assets to securityholders.

For Client Name Accounts:

If securities of the Terminating Funds held in a registered account are not redeemed or switched on or before the Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be switched to the applicable series of TD Canadian Money Market Fund or TD U.S. Money Market Fund (US$) with the equivalent currency.

If securities of the Terminating Funds held in a non-registered account are not redeemed or switched on or before Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be deposited to the bank account on file or, where bank account information is unavailable, a cheque will be issued.

For Client Nominee Accounts:

If securities of the Terminating Funds held in a nominee account under a dealer name are not redeemed or switched on or before the Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be paid to the cash position in the applicable nominee account.

A notice will be sent to each securityholder of the Terminating Funds regarding the terminations.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $407 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The information contained herein has been provided by TDAM and is for information purposes only. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable. The information does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice. Particular investment, tax, or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TDAM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

TD Mutual Funds Corporate Class funds are issued by TD Mutual Funds Corporate Class Ltd.

® The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Sarah Sartaj, TD Bank Group, [email protected]