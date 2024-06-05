TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Mutual Funds, today announced its intention to terminate the following funds (the "Terminating Funds") on or about October 25, 2024 (the "Termination Date"), to simplify its offering line-up and continue to deliver value to its clients:

TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio

TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio

TD Advantage Balanced Growth Portfolio

TD Managed Index Income Portfolio

TD Managed Index Income & Moderate Growth Portfolio

TD Managed Index Balanced Growth Portfolio

TD Managed Index Aggressive Growth Portfolio

TD Managed Index Maximum Equity Growth Portfolio

TD Global Equity Income Pool

TD Global Equity Income Balanced Pool

TD North American Small-Cap Equity Fund

TD Real Return Bond Fund

Effective today, the Terminating Funds will no longer accept additional purchases, including purchases made through Pre-Authorized Contribution Plans.

Securityholders of the Terminating Funds are encouraged to contact their investment professional to discuss the terminations and their investment options. Securityholders may redeem or switch their holdings in a Terminating Fund for settlement on, or prior to, the close of business on the Termination Date in accordance with the Terminating Funds' simplified prospectus. TDAM will not charge securityholders any short-term trading fees, switch fees, sales charges or other fees related to transactions involving the Terminating Funds.

On the Termination Date, TDAM will liquidate the holdings of the Terminating Funds at fair market value, determine distributions and distribute the net assets to securityholders.

For Client Name Accounts:

If securities of the Terminating Funds held in a registered account are not redeemed or switched on or before the Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be switched to the applicable series of TD Canadian Money Market Fund or TD U.S. Money Market Fund (US$) with the equivalent currency.

If securities of the Terminating Funds held in a non-registered account are not redeemed or switched on or before Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be deposited to the bank account on file or, where bank account information is unavailable, a cheque will be issued.

For Client Nominee Accounts:

If securities of the Terminating Funds held in a nominee account under a dealer name are not redeemed or switched on or before the Termination Date, the proceeds from the termination will be paid to the cash position in the applicable nominee account.

A notice will be sent to each securityholder of the Terminating Funds regarding the terminations at least 60 days prior to termination.

In addition, TDAM announced its intention to terminate TD Alternative Risk Reduction Pool, on or about July 19th, 2024.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $454 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2024 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The TD Alternative Risk Reduction Pool (the "Pool") is an alternative mutual fund. The Pool has the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate the Pool from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the Pool's objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the Pool decreases in value.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TDAM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

