TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced a notional non-cash reinvested distribution and a revision to the final annual 2020 notional non-cash reinvested distribution for the TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio (the "TD ETF") previously reported on December 21, 2020. Cash distributions for December 2020 were reported separately.

A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, have been reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository.

Up until November 30, 2020, the TD ETF did not qualify as a mutual fund trust under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The TD ETF was considered a financial institution, as such term is defined under the Tax Act, for purposes of the "mark-to-market" rules contained in the Tax Act because more than 50% of the market value of the TD ETF was held by one or more financial institutions. It was determined that, as at November 30, 2020, the TD ETF no longer had more than 50% of its market value held by one or more financial institutions and was no longer considered a financial institution.

The Tax Act contains special rules for determining the income of financial institutions, including, but not limited to, the realization of all unrealized gains or losses on mark-to-market property held by the financial institution on income account at the end of any given tax year. In acknowledging this change of status, the TD ETF was required to recognize a deemed year-end for tax purposes and distribute any net income and net realized capital gains earned or realized by the TD ETF up until November 30, 2020.

On November 30, 2020, the TD ETF distributed $0.21726 per unit.

In addition to the distribution occurring November 30, 2020, the final annual 2020 notional non-cash reinvested distribution per unit has been revised as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Previous Annual

Reinvested

Distribution per

unit (C$) Revised Annual

Reinvested

Distribution per unit (C$) TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC C$0.11949 C$0.12473

For more information regarding the TD ETF, visit TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

