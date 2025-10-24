TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF (the "Terminating ETF"), today announced the final valuation of the Terminating ETF, which is being terminated today.

As announced on July 18, 2025, the Terminating ETF was voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange as of the market close on October 22, 2025, and was terminated effective the close of business today. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the Terminating ETF is as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Final NAV

Per Unit Breakdown of Final NAV Per Unit Income

Per Unit Capital

Gain Per

Unit Capital

Per Unit TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF TCBN $43.64292 - - $43.64292

The net assets of the Terminating ETF will be distributed today pro rata among the remaining unitholders. No action is required by unitholders to receive the final payment.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Global Carbon Credit Index ETF ("TD ETF") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive Global Carbon Credit Index (CA NTR) ("Index") and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly.

