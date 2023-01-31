TD Announces Exclusive Strategic Relationship With CanadaVisa to Help Support Newcomers as They Establish Their Financial Life in Canada

TD and CanadaVisa will equip international students, temporary workers, and permanent residents with financial education, tools, and resources to help them understand and navigate their banking needs as they resettle in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, TD is pleased to announce an exclusive two-year strategic relationship with CanadaVisa, one of the leading sources of Canadian immigration information.

With 2.4M monthly users and 895,000 forum members, CanadaVisa, and its affiliate news site – CIC News, host the world's largest Canadian immigration forum. They provide breaking news, analysis, and resources, delivered across multiple online channels and formats, to help newcomers navigate all aspects of the Canadian immigration process and settle into their life here.

A vital economic driver for Canada, immigration currently accounts for roughly 80 per cent of Canada's population growth and nearly 100 per cent of labour force growth. The Government of Canada recently announced that it is set to welcome nearly 1.45 million new permanent residents by 2025 — in addition to many more international students and temporary workers.

The TD and CanadaVisa strategic relationship will give newcomers access to a consistent and reliable stream of content that can help bolster their acumen across important financial topics, such as - understanding different types of bank accounts, saving for the future, building a good credit score, buying a home, and much more.

"It's integral that we do our best to equip newcomers with the resources and tools they need to begin a successful life in Canada, and given the size and scope of their audience, we see CanadaVisa as a great organization to work alongside, to help achieve that goal," said Sona Mehta, SVP, Canadian Personal Banking at TD.

"Moving to a new country is exciting, but it can also be overwhelming. At TD, our primary focus for our valued new to Canada customers, as well as all new Canadians, is making sure they have the resources and support they need at all stages of their Canadian journey," added Mehta.

To ensure a seamless transition for newcomers to Canada, TD has recently introduced tailored product offerings including:

TD New to Canada Banking Package : Valued at C$1,575 , this exclusive package consists of all the day-to-day banking products a newcomer may need, alongside additional rewards, fee waivers and lifestyle benefits.

Valued at , this exclusive package consists of all the day-to-day banking products a newcomer may need, alongside additional rewards, fee waivers and lifestyle benefits. TD International Student Banking Package : Valued at C$600 , this package supports international students' transition to post-secondary education in Canada , by offering tailored products and lifestyle benefits, such as a TD Student Chequing Account, one of two Savings Accounts, a TD Rewards Visa card, and a One-year Amazon.ca Prime Student Membership.

: Valued at , this package supports international students' transition to post-secondary education in , by offering tailored products and lifestyle benefits, such as a TD Student Chequing Account, one of two Savings Accounts, a TD Rewards Visa card, and a One-year Amazon.ca Prime Student Membership. TD International Student GIC Program : TD offers a fully digital, no annual fee solution which allows prospective students to fulfill the GIC (Guaranteed Investment Certificate) requirement of the Federal Government's expedited study permit processing (SDS) program.

: TD offers a fully digital, no annual fee solution which allows prospective students to fulfill the GIC (Guaranteed Investment Certificate) requirement of the Federal Government's expedited study permit processing (SDS) program. Resources available in more than 10 different languages: Newcomers can request documentation in a different language to better understand important financial concepts and TD products and services. A New to Canada Welcome Booklet and a Guide to Canadian Banking Terms are available.

"Empowering newcomers throughout their immigration journey to Canada is paramount to us at CanadaVisa. By providing them with quality information, advice, and services, we're strengthening our value-add as one of the leading sources of Canadian immigration information," said Riley Cohen, CEO at CanadaVisa.

So, whether it's providing pre-arrival guidance and resources, getting newcomers set up with essential banking needs on arrival, advice on small business opportunities, homeownership, or creating an investment portfolio to build long-term wealth. TD can be that trusted partner for new Canadians, at all stages of their journey, and we're delighted to begin this strategic relationship with them."

To learn more about the new TD and CanadaVisa strategic relationship, please visit: canadavisa.com/td.

About CanadaVisa

CanadaVisa.com was originally launched in 1994 by the late Attorney David Cohen as the online presence of the Cohen Immigration Law Firm.

Since 1994, CanadaVisa has expanded its content to also help immigrants settle in Canada and learn more about Canada's dynamic immigration system.

CIC News was born in 1996 and has become the world's largest Canadian immigration news website. CIC News provides the latest updates and analysis to help readers better understand the Canadian immigration landscape.

CanadaVisa's web properties also include its forum, weekly newsletter, and social media channels.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on October 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

