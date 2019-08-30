TD and Saint John Sea Dogs Announce New Name for Arena

SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group and the Saint John Sea Dogs announced today the Sea Dogs' current home arena, Harbour Station, has been renamed TD Station. The naming rights come as part of a five-year sponsorship agreement between TD and the Sea Dogs announced earlier this month.

"We are excited to unveil TD Station as the new home of the Saint John Sea Dogs," said Jennifer Auld, Vice President Atlantic Canada, TD Canada Trust. "TD has a long history of supporting and investing in the communities we serve, and we are proud to be bringing new and exciting experiences to the fans, our customers and colleagues in Saint John."



The name, TD Station, continues the traditions established by Saint John's Union Station in the 1930s. The area, once a major railway center at the turn of the 20th century, provided the base for two majestic railway stations—Union Depot, constructed in 1884, and the grand Union Station, constructed in 1933.



"We're thrilled with the announcement of TD Station," said Trevor Georgie, President & General Manager, Saint John Sea Dogs. "The name maintains some of the history of the original and we look forward to what the future holds here. 'Sea Dogs win the President Cup/Memorial Cup at TD Station' has a nice ring to it."



"We are pleased that TD has committed to supporting and investing in the Saint John region. It's a great way to begin our 26th year of serving the members of the community," said Mike Caddell, General Manager, TD Station. "Harbour Station has hosted over eleven million patrons through its doors since opening, and we look forward to serving many more with our new sponsor, TD."



The Saint John Sea Dogs will open the 2019-20 regular season at home on Friday, September 20th at 7:00 p.m. at TD Station. For ticketing information please visit www.sjseadogs.com.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.4 trillion in assets on April 30, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Saint John Sea Dogs

The Saint John Sea Dogs are a major junior ice hockey team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The team was founded as an expansion team in 2005, and are owned by New Brunswick native Scott McCain. The Sea Dogs became the first team from Atlantic Canada to win a Memorial Cup championship, with a 2011 Memorial Cup victory. Saint John has won three President Cup championships in 2011, 2012 and 2017. Notable alumni from the Sea Dogs include Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida Panthers), Charlie Coyle (Boston Bruins), and Thomas Chabot (Ottawa Senators).

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Jon Quinn, Marketing & Communications Manager, Saint John Sea Dogs, jon.quinn@saintjohnseadogs.com or 506-650-9313; Megan Sampson, Corporate & Public Affairs, TD Bank Group, megan.sampson@td.com or 416-983-3468

