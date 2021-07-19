TCS Marketing Systems - A Real Estate Marketing/Sales Team Like No Other!

Breaking the Mold in the Industry

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark Cohen's vision for the next chapter of his professional life began just 15 years ago when he evolved from working for some of Toronto's most respected developer/builders to becoming a partner in a pre-construction sales agency. With his keen understanding of real estate, Cohen, as Managing Partner of TCS Marketing Systems, (TCSMS) has successfully marketed and sold low-rise, mid-rise and high-rise projects in over 22 different markets across North America. Today TCSMS is embarking on the next fifteen years with an exciting new approach buoyed by a team of skilled professionals and an impressive history.

In a constantly evolving real estate market, TCS Marketing Systems (formerly The Condo Store Marketing Systems) has positioned itself as a specialized boutique advisory group where every member of the executive team brings years of experience working in house for developers in various roles such as marketers, researchers, architects, strategists, tech experts and sales personnel. This combination of carefully selected talent with their keen sense of the developer's perspective, brings to every new project across Canada the ability to create a custom designed program for each project that ensures a successful outcome.

"Paramount to the company's success has been the innovative thinking of the people that form the diverse TCSMS team. That has literally transformed the way that projects are sold," says Cohen. "We have deliberately brought into the company the most visionary in their field and encouraged them to flourish."

Working with a developer early in the project gives Mark and his team the ability to offer valuable advice and research before the approvals process. Understanding what sells, they advise on various suite and design features that they know work, many innovative and, together with the builder, determine how to maximize revenue. Most important, TCSMS is able to build a proprietary data system for each of their clients – a unique offering specific to TCSMS.

"Working with Mark and his team over the past 12 years, I have grown to appreciate how buttoned down they are and how they are more a partner rather than consultant to our projects," says Gary Bensky, President of Wycliffe Homes.

TCSMS values their relationships with the brokerage community and constantly goes out of their way to foster those connections with long-standing co-operative agents as well as new agents.

"Our transactions are performed in more than ten languages both in the GTA and the many overseas investor markets with whom we work," says Onkar Dhillon, Vice President of Operations for TCSMS. "This allows us the outreach to ensure a positive outcome for our clients and the agent community."

It's worth watching TCSMS over the next 15 years to witness this dynamic force forge a new dimension to pre-construction real estate marketing and sales across Canada.

About the Company

TCS Marketing Systems is a sales advisory group that works with developers to build exceptional value for their pre-construction projects and the communities they are shaping. The company has 35+ years of experience selling hi-rise, mid-rise, low-rise and master-planned communities in 22 markets across Canada.

www.tcsms.ca

