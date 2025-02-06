TCL CSOT Showcases Advanced Commercial Display Solutions at ISE 2025

Leading the professional display lineup is TCL CSOT's outdoor high-brightness series, featuring displays engineered for exceptional outdoor visibility. The 55" FHD Outdoor High-Brightness Display delivers an impressive 4000 nit brightness, while the 65" UHD Outdoor High-Brightness Display and 75" UHD Outdoor High-Brightness Display offer 2500 nit brightness, making them ideal for outdoor digital signage applications. All models feature advanced DLED backlight technology and support 24/7 operation, with high refresh rates of 120Hz for smooth content display.

The company's flagship Unlimited Seamless MLCD technology is showcased in the groundbreaking 150-inch display, the world's first ultra-large LCD and LED hybrid stitching solution. This innovative display offers 6K4K resolution (6560×3840) with 100% sRGB color gamut and a 130° viewing angle, making it ideal for conference rooms and corporate environments requiring large-scale, high-quality display solutions. The system features multi-touch capabilities for enhanced interactivity and supports 1*N unlimited splicing for flexible installation options.

For more advanced applications, the 92" 5K Digital Signage showcases TCL CSOT's mastery of large-format display technology. With a 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio and 5120×2160 resolution, this premium display delivers exceptional visual performance with features including low blue light eye protection, high color gamut (NTSC≥72%), and an impressive 5000:1 contrast ratio.

In the ultra-wide display category, TCL CSOT introduces its Multi-use Free Form Display series, available in 86-inch and 65.7-inch variants. These displays feature a striking 58:9 aspect ratio with 3840×600 resolution, making them perfect for transportation hubs, retail environments, and corporate installations. The series boasts high contrast ratios of up to 6000:1 and NTSC 72% color gamut, ensuring vivid and impactful content delivery in both landscape and portrait orientations.

TCL CSOT's APEX display technology brand continues to push boundaries in visual experience. APEX is built on the brand core of " PACE TO APEX". It is set to deliver pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, sustainable green and low carbon, and unlimited future imagination for users worldwide. TCL CSOT's commercial display solutions incorporate APEX including professional-grade panel technology for enhanced durability, flexible installation options, comprehensive connectivity options, energy-efficient designs, and advanced surface treatments for optimal visibility in various lighting conditions.

TCL CSOT's presence at ISE 2025 underscores its dedication to pushing the boundaries of commercial display technology. By combining cutting-edge innovation with practical applications, the company continues to develop solutions that not only meet current market demands but also anticipate future needs across various commercial scenarios.

Visit TCL CSOT's YouTube for more information: https://www.youtube.com/@TCLCSOT

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.), established in 2009, is committed to developing innovative technologies in the display industry. With a "3+2+N" - "3" representing TV commercial display, IT, and MC; "2" representing automotive and professional displays; and "N" signifying the exploration of more application scenarios - TCL CSOT continuously empowers customers' needs with full-scenario product services. With manufacturing and R&D bases in Shenzhen, Wuhan, Huizhou, Suzhou, Guangzhou, and India, TCL CSOT has established 11 production lines. TCL CSOT's business encompasses producing display panels from 1 to 115 inches. From LCD to OLED to MLED, TCL CSOT offers solutions across a wide array of applications, including TVs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, XR (Extended Reality) devices, wearables, commercial displays, and other fields. The company leads the market in several of these areas and is dedicated to ongoing technological innovation, providing advanced products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

